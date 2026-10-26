'We Are Both Gloriously Happy': Vijay Deverakonda SLAMS Trolls Targeting Him And Rashmika Mandanna After Koffee With Karan 9 Appearance

Vijay Deverakonda hit back at social media users criticising him and his wife, actress Rashmika Mandanna , following their appearance on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 9. The actor shared a romantic post with Rashmika on Instagram, declaring that the couple is happy together and using strong words for those who have been trolling them.

The couple's conversation on the popular talk show revolved around their relationship, marriage and professional collaborations. However, some of their remarks triggered a debate online, with viewers accusing Vijay of being arrogant and disrespectful towards Rashmika. Several users also labelled him a 'red flag' after he said that Rashmika had to ask him '100 times' before he agreed to marry her.

After Rashmika addressed the criticism and offered a clarification on Monday (October 26), Vijay also responded to the backlash through a post featuring pictures and a video with his wife.

He wrote, "My best friend, my wife, my woman. One of the most beautiful parts of my life that I got absolutely right ❤️ For all those concerned, we are both gloriously happy. I am blessed. If its me and her against the world - so be it (sic)."

Vijay Deverakonda's post

The actor did not stop there and had a strong message for those continuing to criticise the couple. He added, "Big love to all those who celebrate love and the simplicity of living happily. Now, with absolutely no intended kindness or respect, everyone else can go f**k themselves. :)) Deverakonda Vijay Sai."

One of the photographs shared by Vijay shows Rashmika kissing him.

Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna's Wedding

Vijay and Rashmika tied the knot on February 26 at ITC Mementos in Udaipur in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family.

The couple officially announced their wedding on February 22, 2026, through separate Instagram Stories. They called it 'The Wedding of VIROSH', a name coined by their fans.

Speculation about their relationship grew after the two starred together in Geetha Govindam in 2018. They later reunited for Dear Comrade in 2019. Over the years, fans continued to speculate about their romance based on their public appearances, social media posts and hints during interviews.