'Please Don't Worry About Me Or Him': Rashmika Mandanna Reacts To Vijay Deverakonda Being Called 'Red Flag' After KWK 9 Appearance

Rashmika Mandanna Breaks Silence On Vijay Deverakonda Backlash | YouTube

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has finally addressed the backlash she and her husband, Vijay Deverakonda, have been facing following their appearance on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan Season 9. During the episode, the couple opened up about their relationship, marriage, and projects together. However, their candid conversation sparked debate online, with several viewers pointing out Vijay's alleged 'red flags' and accusing him of appearing arrogant and disrespectful towards Rashmika. Many also took issue with his remark that Rashmika had to ask him ‘100 times’ before he agreed to marry her.

Rashmika Mandanna Reacts To Vijay Deverakonda Being Called 'Red Flag'

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rashmika wrote, "We've been bombarded with opinions, comments and unsolicited advice on all our profiles, mine and yours, unnecessarily. The conviction with which people came at us genuinely shook me a little. I was like, WHAT THE FK IS GOING ON? So I took a step back, thought about it, and here's my lil' take on my own life."

Check it out:

Rashmika Mandanna Reacts To Vijay Deverakonda's '100 Times' Marriage Remark

Addressing the backlash, Rashmika said she was certain about marrying Vijay while he needed time to think. Responding to questions about their relationship, she wrote, “And yes, I am OBSESSED with my man. When did that become a bad thing?” Defending her decision, Rashmika wrote, “I would do it a thousand times -100 is nothing.”

Rashmika Mandanna Says Is The Happiest She Has Ever Been

Rashmika also shared that she is happier than ever, describing herself as feeling "happy, content and blessed." Addressing the online speculation surrounding her relationship, the actress said, "The fact that some people would rather believe random narratives, misleading edits and absolute lies created on the internet than believe what I say about my own life is honestly a little creepy."

She also urged people to stop offering unsolicited advice about their marriage.

Vijay tied the knot to Rashmika on February 26 at ITC Mementos in Udaipur in the presence of close friends and family, in an intimate yet dreamy ceremony.