'Vijay Deverakonda Gives Me Tummy Rubs, Presses My Feet': Rashmika Mandanna On Husband's Support During Periods

Rashmika Mandanna opened up about how her husband, actor Vijay Deverakonda, supports her when she experiences period pain. In a recent interview, the Animal actress revealed that Vijay comforts her during difficult days by giving her tummy rubs and pressing her hands and feet.

Rashmika, who has been married to Vijay for almost a year, said he understands her discomfort and is supportive when she feels low during her menstrual cycle. Although menstruation was not a topic they discussed at home earlier, she appreciates the way he cares for her.

“He knows where I'm coming from and why I'm feeling things a certain way. I'm also a very vocal person. If I feel low for no reason, I'll tell him, 'Listen, my period is starting in a few days, and I just need you to be with me.' I'll already give him a sort of an intimation. You can't expect more, being a man. It's not like they can take the uterus out. But it's comforting to know he's there. He gives me tummy rubs and presses my hand and feet because he's like, 'That's all I can do'," she told Midday.

Rashmika Mandanna Opens Up About Period Pain

Beyond speaking about Vijay's support, Rashmika also discussed her own experiences with menstruation and the challenges of dealing with severe cramps while working on film sets.

Recalling her first period, the actress said she was frightened because she did not understand what was happening. She said, "I was in a shock situation and was scared to talk to anyone. I remember folding towels and using them as a pad because I didn't know that something like a sanitary pad existed. For some reason, I thought this was a one-time thing."

The actress said she experiences considerable pain during her menstrual cycle. The anticipation of her next period also leaves her anxious.

Rashmika also spoke about the need for greater understanding of menstrual pain and provisions such as menstrual leave, particularly in demanding workplaces like film sets.

"Till you break a bone, you won't understand the pain of breaking a bone. Today, we have women in high seats running the business, but the sad reality is they've had to work without these provisions; therefore, it becomes their normal," Rashmika stated.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika recently appeared on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan 9, with Vijay. She also shared screen space with him in Ranabaali.

The actress is now gearing up for the release of Mysaa.