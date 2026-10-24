‘Another Divorce Loading?’: Vijay Deverakonda’s Zero Social Media Following Sparks Rumours About Marriage With Rashmika Mandanna |

Vijay Deverakonda does not follow anyone on Instagram, including his wife, Rashmika Mandanna, as his following count stands at zero. However, this has sparked speculation among fans about whether everything is well between the couple. Some even took their assumptions a step further, asking, "Another divorce loading?"

Vijay’s decision to follow no one on Instagram has become a talking point on social media, with fans speculating about the reason behind it. While several celebrities follow their partners or family members on the platform, Vijay’s following count of zero has drawn attention.

Noticing that he does not follow Rashmika either, a social media user claimed that the couple had unfollowed each other, writing, "SHOCKING! Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakoda have unfollowed each other on Instagram. What could be the real reason behind this? Rumours suggest that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda may be facing some issues in their relationship." However, another wrote, "They never followed each other in the first place." Stopping the trouble in relationship rumours, another wrote, "Unfollowing each other doesn’t automatically mean there’s trouble."

SHOCKING 😯 #RashmikaMandanna and #VijayDeverakoda Have Unfollowed Each Other on Instagram. What could be the real reason behind this? Rumours suggest that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda may be facing some issues in their #relationship #Trending #RanaBali https://t.co/kOY72kUHx9 — Pallaꪜ𝔦 (@Pallavi_M9) October 24, 2026

@teenax0010 They never followed each other in the first place — Keerthi🤍 (@Delusion80303) October 24, 2026

@teenax0010 Unfollowing each other doesn’t automatically mean there’s trouble 😭 People need to stop turning every little Instagram activity into a relationship scandal. Maybe they just want privacy, or maybe the rumours are completely made up. Not everything needs a conspiracy theory 💀 — Jigyasa Ahuja (@AhujaJigyasa23) October 24, 2026

Upon checking Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram accounts, we found that Vijay follows no one, while Rashmika continues to follow her husband.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been making headlines, with the actor facing trolls after admitting on Koffee With Karan 9 that Rashmika asked him “like a 100 times” to marry her. During their appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan 9, Rashmika opened up about how she had repeatedly asked Vijay to marry her over the course of a year. Recalling how she would tell him, “Let’s get married,” Rashmika spoke candidly about taking the initiative in their relationship. Vijay, in a light-hearted response accepted that he knows people will troll him for this. His remark has since drawn attention online, with the actor facing backlash.