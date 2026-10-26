LPG Cylinder Rules From November 1, Will Gas Prices & Booking Rules Change? Here's What Consumers Should Know

LPG prices may change from November 1, while Aadhaar e-KYC requirements could affect subsidy benefits. |

New Delhi: LPG consumers may see changes in cooking gas prices and booking-related requirements from November 1, 2026. With oil marketing companies expected to review cylinder rates, households should also check their Aadhaar-based e-KYC status to avoid possible disruptions in subsidy benefits.

Will LPG Cylinder Prices Change From November 1?

Oil marketing companies generally review LPG cylinder prices on the first day of every month. Accordingly, revised rates could be announced on November 1.

However, whether domestic and commercial LPG cylinders will become cheaper or costlier will be known only after an official announcement.

The price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi is reported at Rs 942, unchanged since June 7, 2026.

Meanwhile, the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was priced at Rs 2,810 in Delhi during October. Any revision could affect hotels, restaurants and other businesses. Prices may vary across cities.

What Happens If Aadhaar e-KYC Is Incomplete?

Aadhaar-based electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) verification is another important requirement for LPG consumers.

The requirement is reported to have taken effect on October 1, 2026. Customers who have already completed verification generally need not repeat the process.

However, consumers with incomplete e-KYC could face difficulties accessing subsidised LPG benefits or booking cylinders under applicable schemes.

Customers should confirm their verification status with their gas distributor.

How To Complete LPG e-KYC From Home?

Consumers can check e-KYC options through their LPG provider's official mobile application.

Indane customers can use IndianOil ONE, Bharat Gas customers can check Hello BPCL, while HP Gas consumers can use HP Pay.

After logging in, customers can select the Aadhaar e-KYC option and follow the verification instructions.

The Aadhaar FaceRD application may also be required for facial authentication.

Verification options may additionally be available through the My LPG portal, authorised gas agencies or delivery personnel.

What About PNG Consumers?

Households using piped natural gas (PNG) should also monitor tariff announcements from their suppliers.

PNG prices depend on domestic gas availability, imported LNG costs, taxes and supply conditions.

Unlike LPG, PNG tariffs vary depending on the city and gas distribution company.

Disclaimer: LPG prices and e-KYC requirements are subject to official announcements. Consumers should verify updates through authorised gas providers.