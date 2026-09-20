LPG Subsidy Rule Changes From October 1, What Happens If You Don’t Complete Aadhaar Authentication?

Aadhaar biometric authentication becomes mandatory for subsidised LPG refills from October 1. | Representative Image

New Delhi: Domestic LPG consumers will need to complete biometric Aadhaar authentication to book subsidised cooking gas refills from October 1, as the government tightens rules to prevent misuse of subsidised cylinders.

Consumers who have already completed biometric Aadhaar authentication (BAA) do not need to take any further action.

Nearly 90 percent Consumers Authenticated

As of September 19, around 27.43 crore active domestic LPG consumers, representing 89.9 percent of the total, had completed biometric authentication, according to the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry.

Those who are yet to complete the process will be able to book refills at the regulated retail selling price with applicable subsidy after authentication.

The government said the move is aimed at preventing diversion of subsidised domestic LPG cylinders for commercial or industrial use and removing duplicate or ineligible connections.

How To Complete Authentication

Consumers can complete biometric authentication during LPG cylinder delivery or by visiting their distributor's showroom.

The facility is also available through the mobile applications of state-owned oil marketing companies — IndianOil ONE for Indane, HelloBPCL for Bharatgas and HP PAY for HP Gas.

Consumers who do not complete authentication can continue receiving LPG, but they will have to pay the applicable market price without subsidy.

They will also need to register this choice through digital channels such as OMC websites, apps, WhatsApp chatbots or IVRS.

Deadline Extended Several Times

The government had initially set June 30 as the deadline for completing authentication. It was subsequently extended several times, with September 14 becoming the final deadline.

The nationwide authentication exercise has been underway since October 2023.

Government Bears LPG Subsidy Cost

The implicit subsidy on a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder stood at around Rs 210 in September 2026, compared with Rs 721 in June.

The government is paying public-sector oil marketing companies Rs 30,000 crore each in 2025-26 and 2026-27 towards domestic LPG under-recoveries.

Accumulated under-recoveries at state-owned OMCs exceeded ₹62,000 crore as of August 31, 2026.