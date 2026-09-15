Navi Mumbai Blast: 2 People Suffer Severe Burn Injuries After LPG Cylinder Explosion At Sanpada Snacks Outlet - Video |

Navi Mumbai: Two people were severely injured in a gas cylinder explosion at an eatery in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. The blast occurred at Sagar Family Restaurant, located in Pratiksha Building in Sector 1, Sanpada.

According to reports, the impact of the explosion damaged six nearby shops and restaurants and shattered the glass panes of a hospital. No patients at the hospital were reported injured.

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: A powerful explosion occurred at Sagar Family Restaurant in Pratiksha Building, Sector-1, Sanpada. Preliminary information suggests the blast was caused by a gas cylinder explosion. Shutters of around six shops near the restaurant were blown off, while… pic.twitter.com/s07mvQCNjr — IANS (@ians_india) September 15, 2026

Fire brigade reaches spot

After receiving information about the incident, a fire brigade team rushed to the spot and arrived within around five minutes. The blast was suspected to have been caused by a leak in one of three liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders kept at a snacks shop.

Two men working at the shop suffered burn injuries and were rushed to a Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) hospital for treatment. They were identified as Arjun Yadav, 46, who suffered 75 per cent burns, and Manish Yadav, 26, who suffered 90 per cent burns, according to a Times of India report.

Visuals show extensive damage

Visuals of the aftermath that surfaced online show extensive damage to the shop and nearby establishments on the ground floor. The upper floors of the building did not appear to have suffered similar damage.

A resident, speaking to reporters about the explosion, said, "We were sleeping at home when we suddenly heard a very loud sound. I thought the building might have collapsed. I got up and came out of my flat. When I reached the living room, I saw that all the glass windows of our flat, including those of both rooms, had shattered. I did not know what had happened. I then came downstairs and saw that a large number of people had gathered here."

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: A local says, “...We were sleeping at home when we suddenly heard a very loud sound. I thought the building might have collapsed. I got up and came out of my flat. When I reached the living room, I saw that all the glass windows of our flat, including… pic.twitter.com/6wqap6QEa3 — IANS (@ians_india) September 15, 2026

Resident recounts blast impact

The resident said there were few people at the shop when the incident occurred in the morning and suggested that there could have been casualties had more people been present.

He said the impact of the explosion was severe enough to send the shop's shutters flying. He added that the exact cause of the explosion needed to be ascertained.

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