‘Gas Cylinder Blast’ Panic In Pune: Woman Injured After LPG Regulator Comes Off With Loud Bang | AI-generated

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Panic spread in Bhimashankar Colony in Pimple Gurav on Sunday afternoon after a loud bang from a house was initially suspected to be a gas cylinder explosion. However, police said the LPG cylinder did not explode and that the incident was caused when a regulator reportedly came off while being fitted.

The incident took place between 12.15 pm and 12.30 pm at the residence of Bajirao Dalvi in Bhimashankar Colony, Pimple Gurav, under the jurisdiction of Sangvi Police Station. Dalvi's wife, Suvarna Dalvi, suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Regulator reportedly came off

Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Koli of Sangvi Police Station said Suvarna was fitting a regulator onto an LPG cylinder. According to the police, the regulator was not attached properly. When she turned on the gas stove, the regulator reportedly came off with a loud bang.

The force caused the kitchen trolleys to come out and hit Suvarna, resulting in minor injuries. Police said the cylinder itself remained intact and did not explode. “Further investigation is underway,” Koli said.

Loud bang causes panic

The sound led to panic among residents in the area, with initial information suggesting that a major gas explosion had taken place. Residents reported that around five to six fire engines reached the area after the incident.

However, the police said there was no cylinder explosion. The incident was limited to the regulator coming off while the gas connection was being fitted. The fire brigade response also led to concern among residents as news of a possible gas explosion spread in the locality.

Incident under investigation

Police are investigating the exact circumstances that led to the regulator coming off and the subsequent bang. The incident took place at a residential premises in Bhimashankar Colony, Pimple Gurav, and not at a commercial gas facility.

As of now, police have reported one minor injury. There is no confirmation of multiple injuries or a major explosion. Authorities are continuing to examine the incident.