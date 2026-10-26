Mumbai: Somaiya College Mid-Semester Chemistry Paper Postponed Due To Central Railway Delays |

Mumbai: Students from the Somaiya College in Mumbai's Vidyavihar area said that their mid-semester chemistry examination, which was scheduled for Monday, had been postponed due to the disruption in suburban train services on the Central Railway's main line.

Two students from the college told the Free Press Journal that they had received messages from the institution stating that the examination had been postponed to October 28.

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Train Delays Affect Students

Students travelling on the Central Line were among those affected by the disruption, which occurred during the morning rush hour.

Reasons for the delay

According to Central Railway, suburban train services on Mumbai's main line were disrupted on Monday morning after a foreign wire was detected hanging from overhead equipment between Mulund and Thane stations.

The wire was detected at around 9.23 am on the down slow line, affecting local train operations on the busy suburban corridor.

A fire was also detected in a relay room at Kanjurmarg, contributing to delays in suburban train services.

Passengers complained that trains on the main line were running at least 15 to 20 minutes behind schedule.

The disruption caused inconvenience to daily commuters, including students travelling to colleges and employees heading to their workplaces.

Railway To Carry Out Investigation

The Central Railway stated that further investigation into the incident in Kanjurmarg would be carried out after restoration work was completed.

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