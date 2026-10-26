 Mumbai: Commuters Forced To Walk On Railway Tracks Between Mulund And Nahur As Local Train Services Disrupted | Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Commuters Forced To Walk On Railway Tracks Between Mulund And Nahur As Local Train Services Disrupted | Watch

Mumbai: Commuters Forced To Walk On Railway Tracks Between Mulund And Nahur As Local Train Services Disrupted | Watch

The disruptions were caused by a “foreign wire” seen hanging from overhead equipment between the Mulund and Thane stations, and a fire in the relay room at Kanjurmarg.

Abhishek Pathak Nirmeeti PatoleUpdated: Monday, October 26, 2026, 01:14 PM IST
Mumbai: Commuters Forced To Walk On Railway Tracks Between Mulund And Nahur As Local Train Services Disrupted | Watch
Commuters on Mumbai's main line were forced to walk on railway tracks due to delays in train services. | Abhishek Pathak, Nirmeeti Patole/Free Press Journal

Mumbai: Suburban train services on Mumbai’s main line were disrupted on Monday morning after a fire was seen hanging from overhead equipment between the Mulund and Thane stations.

The “foreign wire” was detected at 9.23 am on the down slow line, the Central Railway said.

Read Also
Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Services Delayed By 30-45 Minutes After 'Unannounced'...
Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Services Delayed By 30-45 Minutes After 'Unannounced'...

Due to the disruption, passengers complained that local train services on the main line were running late by at least 15 to 20 minutes. 

Fire At Kanjurmarg

A fire was also reported in the relay room at Kanjurmarg, which also caused delays in train services. The Central Railway said that further investigation into the matter will be carried out after restoration is completed.

The office of the divisional railway manager of the Central Railway’s Mumbai Division said on social media: “Due to an OHE block for removal of a wire and a smoke incident in the Relay Room at Kanjurmarg, train services have experienced bunching and are running behind schedule. Passengers are requested to kindly bear with the inconvenience. The inconvenience caused is regretted.”

Commuters Walk On Tracks

On account of the delays, commuters were seen walking on railway tracks between Mulund and Nahur stations.

Large Crowds Seen At Kalyan Station

The Central Railway granted an overhead equipment block at 10 am to facilitate the removal of the foreign wire from the area between the Mulund and Thane railway stations.

As reported by the Free Press Journal, commuters on the Central Railway’s main line have already been struggling with persistent delays for the past 15 days, including during peak hours.

Read Also
'My Boss Doesn't Believe Me' Mumbai Commuters Frustrated As Central Railway Locals Run Late Daily
'My Boss Doesn't Believe Me' Mumbai Commuters Frustrated As Central Railway Locals Run Late Daily

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source