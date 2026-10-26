Mumbai: Commuters Forced To Walk On Railway Tracks Between Mulund And Nahur As Local Train Services Disrupted | Watch

Mumbai: Suburban train services on Mumbai’s main line were disrupted on Monday morning after a fire was seen hanging from overhead equipment between the Mulund and Thane stations.
The “foreign wire” was detected at 9.23 am on the down slow line, the Central Railway said.
Due to the disruption, passengers complained that local train services on the main line were running late by at least 15 to 20 minutes.
Fire At Kanjurmarg
A fire was also reported in the relay room at Kanjurmarg, which also caused delays in train services. The Central Railway said that further investigation into the matter will be carried out after restoration is completed.
The office of the divisional railway manager of the Central Railway’s Mumbai Division said on social media: “Due to an OHE block for removal of a wire and a smoke incident in the Relay Room at Kanjurmarg, train services have experienced bunching and are running behind schedule. Passengers are requested to kindly bear with the inconvenience. The inconvenience caused is regretted.”
Commuters Walk On Tracks
On account of the delays, commuters were seen walking on railway tracks between Mulund and Nahur stations.
Large Crowds Seen At Kalyan Station
The Central Railway granted an overhead equipment block at 10 am to facilitate the removal of the foreign wire from the area between the Mulund and Thane railway stations.
As reported by the Free Press Journal, commuters on the Central Railway’s main line have already been struggling with for the past 15 days, including during peak hours.