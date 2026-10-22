Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Services Delayed By 30-45 Minutes After 'Unannounced' Mega Block Between Umbermali & Kasara

Mumbai Local (Representational image) | file pic

Mumbai: Local train services between Kalyan and Kasara were running 30 to 45 minutes behind schedule on Thursday after Central Railway took an unannounced mega block between Umbermali and Kasara without prior notice, commuters alleged.

The disruption affected office-goers and students, with frustrated passengers warning of a rail roko protest over recurring delays on the suburban route. Several commuters took to X to express dissatisfaction over the inconvenience.

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According to reports by Marathi news portals including Zee24 Taas, local trains were being held up to allow long-distance trains to pass during the block, further disrupting the daily schedule. Delays had become routine on the Kalyan-Kasara corridor, forcing working professionals to reach their workplaces late and face late marks.

Commuters Threaten Rail Roko Protest

Angry commuters accused Central Railway of operating services arbitrarily and failing to provide adequate advance information about disruptions. They warned that they would stage a rail roko agitation if the recurring delays were not addressed.

Third Railway Line Receives Safety Clearance

The disruption comes even as the Kalyan-Kasara corridor has received a major infrastructure boost. The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) has reportedly approved passenger operations on the newly constructed third railway line between Khardi and Kasara.

The additional line is expected to provide Central Railway with greater flexibility in managing suburban locals, long-distance mail and express trains, and freight services. Currently, limited track capacity on the corridor often creates operational challenges, particularly when local trains are held up to facilitate the movement of long-distance services.

Thousands of commuters from areas such as Titwala, Asangaon and Kasara travel towards Mumbai daily for work and education. The third line is expected to ease congestion and improve the management of train movements once passenger services commence.

Passengers Demand Punctual Services & Updates

However, commuters continue to face delays in their daily journeys and are demanding immediate steps to ensure punctual services and better communication about blocks. While the CRS clearance marks progress towards improving capacity on the route, passengers are awaiting relief from the disruptions affecting their everyday commute.

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