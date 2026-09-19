Kalyan: Two Railway Accidents On Asangaon-Kasara Section During Gauri-Ganpati Festival Claim Two Lives |

Kalyan: Two separate incidents on the Asangaon-Kasara railway section claimed two lives amid the ongoing Gauri-Ganpati festivities.The first incident occurred at Asangaon railway station, where 65-year-old Nivrutti Laxman Sable, a resident of Veer Jijamata Nagar in Kasara, died after falling while attempting to board a Kasara-bound local.

According to railway police Sable lost his footing while trying to board the moving train and came under it. He sustained critical injuries and died at the spot.

In the second incident 20-year-old Deep Kailas Gholap was fatally hit by a train on the railway track between Asangaon and Kasara.

Gholap was residing with his family in Cherpoli, Yamunanagar. His native place was Manivali-Gholpanchi in Murbad taluka, according to information available to the police.

Both incidents are being investigated by the Asangaon Government Railway Police (GRP). The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination as part of the procedure.

The two incidents were reported during the festive period, leaving the families of the deceased mourning their loss. Railway police are examining the circumstances surrounding both deaths and have initiated necessary proceedings.

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