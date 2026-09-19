Bhiwandi Ganpati Decoration 2026: Kesari Family Recreates Varanasi Ganga Ghats With Eco-Friendly Spiritual Theme |

Bhiwandi: Bringing the spiritual ambience of Varanasi to Bhiwandi the Kesari family from Temghar has recreated the iconic Ganga ghats of Kashi as the central theme of its Ganpati festival this year.

The elaborate installation, prepared over nearly one-and-a-half months, features replicas of the ghats of Varanasi along with several prominent temples. The family said the concept was designed to offer devotees a glimpse of Kashi and its spiritual heritage, particularly to those who may not be able to visit Varanasi.

The installation includes replicas of Manikarnikeswar Mahadev, Tarkeshwar Mahadev, Siddhivinayak, Manikarn Vinayak, Manikarnika Devi, Maheshwar Mahadev, Amethi Shiv and Rani Bhawani Temple.

The entire concept, design and construction were undertaken by Jatin Raviprakash Kesari. Sneha Jatin Kesari, Pratik Raviprakash Kesari and Krushika Raviprakash Kesari contributed to the decoration and overall presentation.

The Kesari family has been creating a new theme for its Ganpati celebrations every year for the past five years. The 2026 Kashi-Ganga Ghat theme follows the Sheshnag theme in 2025 and the Kedarnath theme in 2024, both of which drew visitors.

Environment message at the heart of the theme

Beyond its visual appeal, the installation also carries a message on environmental conservation. The family has appealed to devotees to help keep the Ganga and other water bodies clean and refrain from disposing of plastic, waste and puja material in rivers and other water sources.

The Ganpati idol installed as part of the celebration is also eco-friendly, reinforcing the family’s environmental message.

The Kashi-themed installation has been put up at Om Sai Homes in Temghar and will remain open for devotees for five days during the Ganpati festival.

Through the initiative, the Kesari family hopes visitors will take home not only the experience of seeking Bappa’s blessings but also a message about protecting rivers and the environment.

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