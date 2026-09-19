Thane Ganesh Darshan Competition 2026: Ekvira Mitra Mandal Wins ₹1 Lakh Prize For Social Awareness Theme |

Thane: The Shiv Sena Thane District Branch has officially announced the results of its 38th annual Shri Ganesh Darshan Competition. Organised under the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the prestigious district-level contest awarded its top honors to the Ekvira Mitra Mandal, Mahagiri, for their thought-provoking decoration themed “Rakh Vhayachya Aadhi Thoda Jagun Ghya” (Live a Little Before You Turn to Ash). The victory carries a cash prize of ₹1,00,000.

₹11 Lakh Prize Money To Be Distributed Among Winning Mandals

Announcing the results, District President Naresh Mhaske noted that total prize money amounting to approximately ₹11,00,000, along with trophies, will be distributed across various categories. The competition—originally initiated by Dharmaveer Anand Dighe—emphasises social awareness, eco-friendly celebrations, Hindutva, and national pride, with special preference given to eco-friendly Shadu clay idols this year.

Speaking on the initiative, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde highlighted the event's broader vision to nurture artistic talent and assist local organizers:

"Ganeshotsav serves as a platform to encourage artists, and this competition is a genuine attempt to offer them an 'incentive bonus.' To further build on this enthusiasm and support the mandals, a special workshop will soon be conducted for all participating groups across Thane district following the jury's expert recommendations."

Key Competition Winners:

1st Place (₹1,00,000): Ekvira Mitra Mandal, Mahagiri – Theme: "Rakh Vhayachya Aadhi Thoda Jagun Ghya"

2nd Place (₹75,000): Davle Nagar Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Lokmanya Nagar – Theme: "Nisarga Prakop"

3rd Place (₹50,000): Shivai Nagar Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal – Theme: "POCSO - Dal Balpanacha"

4th Place (₹25,000): Shivsamrat Mitra Mandal, Kustharog Vasahat – Theme: "Tarun Bharat Navshakticha, Navchaitanyacha Bharat"

5th Place (₹21,00,000): Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, Jai Bhavani Nagar – Theme: "Nasha Kari Jeevanachi Dasha"

Best Decoration (₹25,000): Shivsai Mitra Mandal, Keni Nagar, Wagle Estate

Model Mandal Award (₹10,000): Regional Mental Hospital Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Thane

Organisers reaffirmed that the decisions were made entirely by an independent panel of experts across art, literature, and social sciences, ensuring complete impartiality throughout the evaluation process.

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