Thane MLA Sanjay Kelkar Raises Alarm Over Illegal Drug Trade And Secret Hookah Parlours, Seeks Strict Police Action |

Thane: Despite ongoing efforts under the nation-wide Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (Addiction-Free India Campaign) and local initiatives aimed at creating a "Hookah Parlor-Free Thane," complaints regarding illicit drug trade and illicit hookah establishments continue to surface across the city.

Addressing journalists and concerned citizens during the 129th Jan Sevakacha Jan Samvad (Public Servant's Public Dialogue) forum, local Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Sanjay Kelkar highlighted the persistent issue of illegal substance trade operating covertly in various pockets of Thane. Concerned citizens brought forward complaints regarding drug activities hidden behind trucks and tempos parked in open spaces and along roadsides, as well as secret hookah parlor operations.

Acknowledging the community's role in combatting substance abuse, MLA Kelkar emphasized that public movements against illicit operations have gained significant traction, but strict law enforcement action remains crucial to completely eradicate the menace. He confirmed that detailed information regarding these illegal hotspots has been shared with local law enforcement officials. Furthermore, Kelkar announced plans to meet with the Commissioner of Police within two days to demand immediate, concrete measures.

Speaking on the initiative, MLA Sanjay Kelkar stated:

"To ensure that the youth of our historic and culturally rich city of Thane are not ruined by addiction, this movement will be aggressively carried forward in the coming days through public agitation and active cooperation with the police."

The ongoing campaign aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for an addiction-free nation. MLA Kelkar reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding the youth and preserving Thane’s heritage by pressing authorities for decisive enforcement against all illegal drug peddling and hookah lounges in the area.

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