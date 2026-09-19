Mumbai: BMC To Demolish 39,111 Unauthorised Slum Structures From October 1 Across City; 3-Month Window Given

The BMC will intensify demolition action against unauthorised additions in slum structures across Mumbai from October 1 | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a major crackdown on unauthorised structures in slum areas. Starting October 1 to December 31, the civic body will intensify its efforts to demolish 39,111 unauthorised structures exceeding 14 feet in height across the city and suburbs.

The civic body is giving residents a three-month window to clear unauthorised slum structures or face action. Authorities have urged residents to remove the additions and constructions voluntarily before enforcement teams step in.

As per the civic data, the eastern suburbs account for 31,227 of the identified structures, compared with 4,536 in the western suburbs and 3,348 in the island city.

Action Against Unauthorised Structures

Mumbai currently has 2,23,150 slum structures, of which 39,111 have been identified for action over unauthorised additions and constructions. The BMC has so far acted against 4,584 structures and issued notices to another 611.

Residents of the remaining structures have been asked to remove the unauthorised portions voluntarily, failing which the BMC will proceed with demolition.

The BMC is widening its crackdown on illegal construction and encroachments, with its administrative wards stepping up action against unauthorised structures. Between August 24 and September 15, civic officials acted against 128 unauthorised constructions, while another 140 have been lined up for action.

Three-Month Window For Residents

“The drive will cover slum structures across Mumbai and will be implemented through the respective civic ward offices. Residents have been given a window to remove unauthorised portions before enforcement teams begin action under the special drive so that they don’t face inconvenience,” said a senior civic official.

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The fresh three-month drive comes as the BMC continues its “Pedestrian First” campaign to reclaim footpaths from illegal encroachments. The latest drive is set to put thousands of unauthorised additions and constructions under the scanner, with demolition action to follow against structures that are not voluntarily removed.

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