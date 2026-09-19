Mumbai Infra Update: BMC Appoints VJTI For ₹6.09 Crore Independent Audit Of Goregaon Mulund Link Road Phase 4 Cable-Stayed Flyover

VJTI will independently assess the technical quality and construction standards of the proposed GMLR Phase 4 flyover | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 18, 2026: In a move to ensure safety and quality, the BMC has appointed Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) Mumbai to conduct an independent audit of the upcoming second-level cable-stayed flyover on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH).

This crucial project, part of Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) Phase 4, involves constructing a new flyover over the existing one, linking Nahur and Airoli Toll Naka.

The fourth phase of the GMLR project comprises two key parts: Part A involves constructing a 1,330-metre, second-level cable-stayed flyover over the existing highway, featuring a 180-metre span, a 40.6-metre width for five lanes each way, and a 24.4-metre-wide viaduct with three lanes.

Temporary at-grade diversions, including smooth left-turn ramps at all four corners, will ease current congestion, alongside improvements to 1,600 metres of existing roads between Nahur and Airoli Toll Naka.

Elevated Interchanges Planned

Following the completion of Phases 1-3, in Phase 4 Part B, elevated interchanges (cloverleaf loops) will be constructed at the intersection of the Eastern Expressway and the GMLR at Mulund.

These interchanges will include ramps and extend over a total length of 2,400 metres, designed to prevent future traffic jams. Additionally, permanent at-grade bypass roads, spanning 3,600 metres, will be developed to ensure seamless connectivity.

VJTI To Conduct Quality Audit

"To ensure that the work outlined in the current project is completed to the highest quality standards and results in durable infrastructure, it is essential to conduct more effective and comprehensive technical inspections through an independent third-party agency. For an unbiased, impartial, and efficient assessment, the Third Party Quality Assurance (TPQA) will be carried out by VJTI," said the proposal submitted by the BMC administration to the standing committee. The civic body will be paying Rs 6.09 crores as service fee for technical audit.

GMLR Project Targeted For 2029

The 12.20-km GMLR Road project is divided into four phases and is expected to be ready by February 2029. The project also includes twin tunnels of 4.70 km, with a diameter of 14.20 metres, tapering to 13 metres beneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, running entirely underground through its hilly terrain.

Also Watch:

Once operational, the GMLR is expected to transform east-west connectivity, ease congestion on Mumbai’s arterial roads and provide a faster link from the western suburbs to Mulund, Thane and Navi Mumbai. Travel time is expected to drop from around 90 minutes to just 20 minutes, delivering significant savings in both time and fuel.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/