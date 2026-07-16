Arisinfra Wins ₹79.05 Crore GMLR Twin Tunnel Project Order, To Handle Excavated Material Transport & Disposal In Mumbai

Arisinfra Solutions has secured a Rs 79.05 crore order for Mumbai's GMLR Twin Tunnel Project. |

Mumbai: Arisinfra Solutions Ltd on Thursday announced it has secured a work order worth Rs 79.05 crore from J. Kumar – NCC (GMLR) JV for the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) Twin Tunnel Project in Mumbai.

Project Scope

Under the order, Arisinfra will handle the loading, transportation, and disposal of excavated material from the tunnel. This includes deploying loading equipment, managing a dedicated transport fleet, identifying approved dumping yards, and ensuring statutory and environmental compliances.

GMLR Twin Tunnel Project

The Goregaon-Mulund Link Road is a key infrastructure project for Mumbai. It features twin tunnels that will connect Film City, Goregaon, to Khindipada, Mulund, aiming to improve east-west connectivity and reduce travel times across the city.

Management Commentary

Ronak Morbia, Chairman and Managing Director, Arisinfra Solutions , said the work order strengthens the company's capabilities in supporting large-scale infrastructure projects through integrated execution and project management.

He added that Arisinfra is focused on delivering operational excellence while maintaining high standards of safety and environmental compliance.

Business Impact

This work order further expands Arisinfra’s involvement in India's growing infrastructure sector. It also reflects the company's capacity to undertake complex logistics and project support assignments.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.