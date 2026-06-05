Mumbai Infrastructure Update: BMC Demolishes 234 Structures To Clear Path For Goregaon–Mulund Link Road Project | VIDEO

BMC teams remove encroachments in Mulund and Bhandup to accelerate work on the Goregaon–Mulund Link Road corridor | File Photo

Mumbai, June 5: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) T Ward encroachment removal team on Friday carried out a demolition drive against structures affected by the ambitious Goregaon–Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project, a key corridor connecting Mumbai’s eastern and western suburbs. As part of the operation, 234 unauthorised residential and commercial structures in Amar Nagar and Khindipada were removed.

Encroachment removal and operational details

The GMLR project, which is being executed in four phases and includes road stretches, tunnels, and flyovers, had been facing delays due to encroachments along the alignment.

Around 384 residential and commercial structures in Amar Nagar in Mulund West and Khindipada, Bhandup West, were identified as obstructing the project. Of these, nearly 150 structures were removed last week, while the remaining 234 were cleared during Friday’s demolition drive.

The operation involved 10 civic engineers, 100 BMC personnel, and 150 contract workers, supported by two poclain machines, four JCBs, and 10 dumpers. A team of 50 police personnel was deployed to maintain law and order during the drive.

Project overview and technical specifications

The 12.20-km GMLR Road project is set to significantly improve connectivity between Mumbai’s western and eastern suburbs. The twin tunnels to be constructed as part of the project will span 4.70 km, with a diameter of 14.20 metres, tapering to 13 metres beneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, running entirely underground through its hilly terrain.

Each tunnel will carry three lanes and will be equipped with modern ventilation systems, advanced fire safety features, stormwater drainage, and utility ducts.

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Excavation will be carried out using two 14.49-metre-diameter TBMs—the largest ever deployed in Mumbai—manufactured by Terratec, each weighing approximately 2,175 metric tons. The project is expected to be complete by December 2028.

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