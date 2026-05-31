BMC Demolishes 150 Unauthorised Structures Blocking Goregaon-Mulund Link Road; 234 More To Be Removed Next Week

BMC Demolishes 150 Unauthorised Structures Blocking Goregaon-Mulund Link Road |

Mumbai: The BMC demolished 150 unauthorized structures that were obstructing the construction of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, which connects the eastern and western suburbs of Mumbai. As part of the encroachment removal operation, 150 unauthorized structures, both residential and commercial, in Amar Nagar, Khindipada have been removed and the remaining 234 unauthorized structures will be removed next week, the BMC said in its statement on Sunday.

Remaining Structures

The work on the 12.20 km long Goregaon-Mulund Link Road has been undertaken and will be completed in four phases. The project includes road, underground tunnel and flyover.

Around 384 constructions in Amar Nagar, Khindipada within the limits of the BMC 'T' ward (Mulund) were obstructing the construction of the link road. Out of these constructions, around 150 commercial and residential constructions have been demolished on Sunday.

The action was taken in presence of 10 BMC engineers and 100 employees along with four JCB, 10 dumpers and under right security of 50 personnel from Mulund police station.

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