Mahayuti Finalises Seat-Sharing For Maharashtra Council Polls: BJP Gets 11, Shiv Sena 4, NCP 2 From 17 Seats | AI

Mumbai: After weeks of intense negotiations and competing claims, the ruling Mahayuti alliance has finalised its seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council elections from Local Authorities' Constituencies, with BJP emerging as the dominant partner while the NCP secured an additional seat at the negotiating table.

Seat Breakdown

Under the final arrangement for the 17 seats going to polls on June 18, BJP will contest 11 seats, Shiv Sena four, and the NCP two. The elections are scheduled to be held on June 18, with counting on June 22.

The agreement was reached after a series of discussions involving senior leaders of the three alliance partners at both the state and central levels. While BJP was considered dominant in as many as 14 of the 17 constituencies based on local body strength, the party agreed to accommodate its allies and contest the elections jointly under the Mahayuti banner.

Shiv Sena's Final Tally

Shiv Sena, led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, had reportedly staked claim to six traditional strongholds and was later said to be pushing for seven seats. However, the party eventually settled for four seats after prolonged negotiations.

A major point of contention was the Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Jalna constituencies, both regarded as Sena strongholds. According to sources, BJP insisted on contesting one of the two seats. The final formula reportedly allocates Nashik to Shiv Sena, while Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Jalna will be contested by BJP.

Final Allocation of Key Seats

The NCP, which highlighted its organisational strength in Pune and Parbhani-Hingoli, sought three seats, including the Konkan constituency of Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg. Although it fell short of that demand, the party succeeded in securing Pune and the Konkan seat, gaining an additional constituency compared to earlier discussions.

Parbhani-Hingoli, another constituency that witnessed intense bargaining until the final stages, is understood to have gone to Shiv Sena.

The polls are being held after a number of Legislative Council seats vacant despite the expiry of the incumbents' terms. The election will cover constituencies including Solapur, Ahmednagar, Thane, Jalgaon, Nanded, Sangli-Satara, Yavatmal, Pune, Bhandara-Gondia, Nashik and Amravati.

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