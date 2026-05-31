BJP Corporator Makarand Narwekar Urges State And BMC To Fast-Track Redevelopment Of Dilapidated Nariman Point Fire Station |

Mumbai: BJP Corporator from Colaba, Makarand Narwekar has urged the state government and the BMC to expedite redevelopment of the Nariman Point Fire Station, highlighting that the ground plus one storeyed structure of the fire station is in dilapidated condition, and is in urgent need of redevelopment, expansion and modernisation.

Previous Meeting & Lack of Action

"The redevelopment of the fire station was discussed on 7th January 2026, in meeting held under the chairmanship of incumbent Chief Secreatry in which the then BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani was present. In the meeting, the BMC was asked to make a plan for redevelopment of the fire station based on the 3,500 square meter plot, but unfortunately there has been no development in the issue since then,” Narwekar has pointed in his letter to Rajesh Aggarwal, Chief Secretary of Maharashtra, BMC commissioner, Ashwini Bhide and Maharashtra Legislative Assembly speaker, Rahul Narwekar.

"It’s expected that the BMC commissioner holds a review meeting of concerned departments to overcome hurdles, if any, and take immediate steps for the development of the fire brigade premises at Nariman Point,” added Narwekar.

Call for Prompt Action

This fire station is critically important given the rising population in the area and important government installations nearby including Vidhan Bhavan and Mantralaya. “The entire plot is in the possession of BMC. The land is reserved for Fire Brigade purposes. The premises falls under Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ)as per CZMP 2019. Considering the strategic importance of this fire station and the urgent need to upgrade its facilities, prompt action is necessary,” the corporator added.

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