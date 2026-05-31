Maharashtra Minority Commission Steps In To Free Seven Arthur Road Jail Inmates Who Couldn't Afford Bail Amounts

Maharashtra: Minority Commission Chairman Pyare Khan | X @ians_india

Mumbai: Seven inmates lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail were released after the Maharashtra State Minority Commission intervened to help them furnish bail amounts that they could not afford, according to Commission member Wasim Burhan.

Gratitude to Chairman

Wasim Burhan, member of the Commission expressed gratitude to the Commission’s Chairman, Pyare Khan, for taking the initiative that led to the inmates’ release. He said the prisoners had remained behind bars despite being granted bail because of their financial difficulties.

Burhan said that during a recent visit to Arthur Road Jail led by Chairman Pyare Khan, Commission representatives identified several inmates who were unable to secure their freedom solely because they lacked the means to pay the required bail amount. Following discussions and efforts undertaken under the chairman’s guidance, financial assistance was arranged for seven inmates, enabling them to furnish bail and secure their release.

Jail Visit Discovery

Speaking about the development, Burhan said the intervention was aimed at ensuring that economic hardship did not become a barrier to justice and personal liberty. He added that after their release, the beneficiaries pledged to become responsible citizens and work towards bringing positive change in their lives.

The Minority Commission member said the initiative reflected the Commission’s commitment to supporting vulnerable sections of society and addressing humanitarian concerns within the justice system. The Commission said they will continue to undertake similar efforts to assist those facing difficulties due to financial constraints and to promote social justice and equal opportunities for all citizens.

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