Mumbai Infra Update: Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Project Nears Key Milestone As BMC Prepares Twin Tunnel Excavation With Largest-Ever TBMs

The BMC is set to begin excavation for the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road twin tunnels using Mumbai's largest Tunnel Boring Machines | File Photo

Mumbai, June 3: The BMC has accelerated preparations for the twin tunnels being built near Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari as part of Phase 3B of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project.

Officials said the assembly of the first Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) within the launch shaft is likely to be completed by the second week of June, while the second TBM is also being assembled alongside it.

Following the installation of the first TBM, project authorities will carry out a Site Acceptance Test (SAT) to evaluate the machine's performance, safety and overall system integration.

The exercise will include detailed checks of the mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, control and safety components. Tunnel excavation will begin only after the TBM successfully clears all mandatory tests and inspections.

Bangar reviews project progress

During a surprise visit to the project site on Wednesday, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar reviewed the progress of the twin tunnel works.

"We aim to begin excavation of both tunnels as scheduled and complete the tunnelling by October 2028, with the overall project targeted for completion by December 2028," he said.

Mumbai’s largest TBMs to be deployed

The 12.20-km GMLR project is set to significantly improve connectivity between Mumbai’s western and eastern suburbs. The twin tunnels to be constructed as part of the project will span 4.70 km, with a diameter of 14.20 metres, tapering to 13 metres beneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, running entirely underground through its hilly terrain.

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Each tunnel will carry three lanes and will be equipped with modern ventilation systems, advanced fire safety features, stormwater drainage and utility ducts.

Excavation will be carried out using two 14.49-metre-diameter TBMs—the largest ever deployed in Mumbai—manufactured by Terratec, each weighing approximately 2,175 metric tonnes.

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