Mumbai: Goregaon Mulund Link Road Project Advances As First Tunnel Boring Machine Nears Completion |

Mumbai, June 3: Work on the ambitious Goregaon Mulund Link Road, GMLR, project has entered a crucial phase, with the assembly of the first Tunnel Boring Machine, TBM, nearing completion at the project site in the Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari area.

The massive machine will be used for the construction of twin underground tunnels that form a key component of Phase 3B of the project. Officials said assembly work is progressing rapidly inside the shaft, bringing the project closer to the excavation stage.

Bangar Conducts Surprise Inspection

Additional Municipal Commissioner, Projects, Abhijeet Bangar conducted a surprise inspection of the ongoing work and reviewed the progress of the TBM installation.

According to civic officials, the assembly of the first Tunnel Boring Machine is expected to be completed by the second week of June. At the same time, work on assembling the second machine is also progressing in parallel.

The inspection focused on construction timelines, safety measures and overall project preparedness ahead of the next phase of work.

Excavation To Begin After Safety Testing

Before excavation begins, the fully assembled machine will undergo a Site Acceptance Test, SAT, at the project site. The test is designed to evaluate the machine's performance, efficiency and safety under operating conditions.

Officials said the assessment will cover mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, control and safety systems to ensure all components function together seamlessly. Actual tunnelling work will commence only after the machine successfully meets all prescribed standards and performance criteria.

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Twin Tunnels To Improve East West Connectivity

The project involves the construction of twin parallel underground tunnels connecting Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in Goregaon with Khindipada in Mulund.

Each tunnel will stretch approximately 4.70 kilometres and will be among the largest urban road tunnels in the city. The tunnel diameter will measure 14.20 metres along most of the route and 13 metres in the section passing through the Sanjay Gandhi National Park area.

Project Targeted For Completion By 2028

Officials aim to begin excavation of both tunnels in line with the planned schedule and complete tunnelling work before October 2028.

According to Abhijeet Bangar, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is working towards completing the entire Goregaon Mulund Link Road project by December 2028, providing faster and more efficient connectivity between the city's eastern and western suburbs.