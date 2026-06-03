 Mumbai To London British Airways Flight Delayed For Hours After Air Conditioning Failure Leaves Passengers Uncomfortable At CSMIA
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai To London British Airways Flight Delayed For Hours After Air Conditioning Failure Leaves Passengers Uncomfortable At CSMIA

Mumbai To London British Airways Flight Delayed For Hours After Air Conditioning Failure Leaves Passengers Uncomfortable At CSMIA

British Airways passengers on a Mumbai-London flight faced a nearly five-hour delay on Wednesday after a technical fault disabled the aircraft's air-conditioning system. Travellers reportedly waited inside the cabin as temperatures rose, affecting comfort and onward plans. Engineers fixed the issue, and the aircraft departed around 2 pm, several hours after its scheduled departure.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Wednesday, June 03, 2026, 06:13 PM IST
Mumbai To London British Airways Flight Delayed For Hours After Air Conditioning Failure Leaves Passengers Uncomfortable At CSMIA
Mumbai To London British Airways Flight Delayed For Hours After Air Conditioning Failure Leaves Passengers Uncomfortable At CSMIA | Representative Image

Mumbai: A British Airways flight bound for London from Mumbai witnessed a lengthy delay on Wednesday after a technical issue affecting the aircraft's air conditioning system was detected shortly before departure, causing inconvenience to passengers on board.

According to a report by Loksatta, the flight was scheduled to leave Mumbai airport at approximately 9:30 am. However, after passengers had boarded the aircraft and preparations for departure were underway, a fault was identified in one of the aircraft's systems. The issue reportedly resulted in the air conditioning unit becoming non-operational.

With the aircraft remaining grounded while engineers attended to the problem, passengers were left waiting inside the cabin for several hours. The absence of air conditioning led to uncomfortable conditions, particularly as temperatures inside the aircraft rose while it was stationary.

Travellers reportedly experienced considerable discomfort during the delay, with several passengers expressing frustration over the prolonged wait and disruption to their journey, reported Loksatta. The delay also affected passengers with connecting flights and other scheduled commitments after arriving in London.

Read Also
Flight Operations At Mumbai Airport Hit By AIASL Employees' Strike, Passengers Stranded At Airport
Flight Operations At Mumbai Airport Hit By AIASL Employees' Strike, Passengers Stranded At Airport

Technical teams worked on the aircraft throughout the afternoon before successfully rectifying the issue. The flight was eventually cleared for departure at around 2 pm and subsequently left for London.

The incident highlights the operational challenges faced by airlines amid ongoing pressures on international aviation services. While carriers continue to deal with rising operational expenses and route constraints, passengers are also encountering delays and disruptions linked to technical issues and maintenance requirements.

Read Also
IndiGo To Discontinue Delhi & Mumbai-Manchester Flights From August 31 Amid Rising Costs, Return One...
IndiGo To Discontinue Delhi & Mumbai-Manchester Flights From August 31 Amid Rising Costs, Return One...

Although the aircraft ultimately departed safely after the malfunction was resolved, the delay of nearly five hours left many travellers dissatisfied and disrupted plans for those scheduled to arrive in the United Kingdom earlier in the day.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on