IndiGo To Discontinue Delhi & Mumbai-Manchester Flights From August 31 Amid Rising Costs, Return One Leased Dreamliner

IndiGo has suspended its Manchester route operations due to rising costs and airspace restrictions, while returning one leased Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner | File Pic

Mumbai, June 2: IndiGo has finally decided to swallow the bitter pill and temporarily suspend its flights connecting Delhi and Mumbai with Manchester. The decision, cited to continuing airspace restrictions and rising operational costs, is expected to become a major setback to the carrier's ambitious long-haul expansion strategy.

On Tuesday, IndiGo announced that it will temporarily discontinue flights to and from Manchester, effective August 31. The decision comes as geopolitical tensions and severe airspace restrictions continue to plague international aviation corridors, sending operating costs into overdrive.

Dreamliner to be returned amid route suspension

As a direct consequence of the route suspension, IndiGo will return one of its six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft currently on wet lease from Norse Atlantic Airways.

The airline has confirmed that all other remaining long-haul operations will continue to fly as scheduled.

IndiGo’s foray into the UK region began in early 2025 when it leased six wide-body Dreamliners from Norse Atlantic Airways. The strategic move was designed to establish the budget carrier's brand presence in Europe ahead of taking delivery of its own Airbus A350 aircraft.

The carrier also commenced new routes to Amsterdam, Athens and Istanbul on its brand-new Airbus A321XLR.

Airspace restrictions increase operating burden

However, the airline has found itself navigating an incredibly hostile operating environment. Ongoing geopolitical developments in the Middle East, causing airspace restrictions, have forced airlines to take lengthy detours, significantly increasing flight durations.

When coupled with skyrocketing aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices and foreign exchange volatility, the financial burden on the route has become unsustainable.

The airline's Senior Vice-President of Network Planning and Revenue Management, Abhijit Dasgupta, maintained that consumer demand was never the issue.

"We inducted these wide-body aircraft on a short-term basis to fast-track our connectivity to high-potential long-haul destinations such as Manchester, and witnessed very encouraging demand response. It is, therefore, unfortunate that longer flying times due to airspace constraints coupled with dramatically escalating costs compelled us to take the decision to temporarily discontinue our Manchester services."

Airline remains committed to long-haul ambitions

While the suspension is a clear operational bump in the road, the budget giant is adamant that this is a temporary pause rather than a permanent retreat.

"The response and support for these services have reinforced our belief in the opportunity for IndiGo's long-haul ambitions," Dasgupta added, stating that the airline is actively "exploring innovative solutions" to maintain its collaboration with Norse Atlantic Airways and hopes to return to the route as soon as it is economically viable.

IndiGo, the country's largest carrier, is not the only airline to rationalise its operations. Earlier in May, Air India also reduced its international operations by 27 per cent and later announced a reduction in domestic operations by 22 per cent due to rising ATF prices.

IndiGo proved there is a roaring appetite for direct, affordable connectivity between India and the UK region. However, flying wide-body aircraft on heavily detoured routes while battling volatile fuel prices is a luxury few low-cost operators can afford.

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By returning the leased Dreamliner early, IndiGo is protecting its bottom line. All eyes will now be on the arrival of its fuel-efficient Airbus A350s, which may well hold the key to unlocking Manchester safely and profitably in the future.

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