Hyderabad-Mumbai Air India Flight Grounded For Nearly An Hour At CSMIA, Passengers Left Stranded Inside Plane; Company Issues Statement

Hyderabad-Mumbai Air India Flight Grounded For Nearly An Hour, Passengers Left Stranded Inside Plane; Company Issues Statement |

Mumbai: Passengers of Air India flight from Hyderabad to Mumbai were left stranded on May 18 after landing at CSMIA after an alleged strike by the airline's ground and technical staff.

According to an Indian Express report, passengers were reportedly left inside the aircraft for nearly an hour. Not just this, they later also faced long delays in receiving their baggage.

Citing an Air India statement on the issue, ET Now reported that the strike was caused by an industrial action by a third-party ground handling agency's employees at the Mumbai airport. It added that the strike is impacting the operations of Air India and Air India Express. Furthermore, the carrier also said its airport teams are coordinating with stakeholders to minimise inconvenience and restore normal operations.

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