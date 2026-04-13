ARISINFRA Solutions Signs ₹800 Crore Procurement Deal With Capacité Infraprojects Over Five Years

ARISINFRA Solutions Limited has entered a five-year agreement. |

Mumbai: In a sector dominated by spot buying, ARISINFRA is trying something different—locking in long-term procurement commitments with a major contractor, potentially reshaping how construction materials are sourced in India.

Secures Long Term Deal

ARISINFRA Solutions Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Capacité Infraprojects to channel ₹800 Crore worth of material procurement through its platform over five years. The agreement stands out in an industry where purchases are typically made on demand, offering little forward visibility. By structuring procurement commitments upfront, the company is positioning itself as a more predictable supply chain partner.

Builds On Existing Base

The deal builds on an already substantial relationship between the two firms. They have transacted over ₹600 Crore across more than 15 project sites, covering upwards of 100 material SKUs including aggregates, ready-mix concrete, steel, and plumbing supplies. This activity has been supported by a vendor network of over 500 suppliers integrated into the ARIS platform, highlighting its operational scale.

Pushes Structured Procurement

Chairman and Managing Director Ronak Morbia indicated that such structured, multi-year demand commitments are rare in the construction materials space, which has historically relied on fragmented and opaque sourcing practices. He suggested the company is extending its supply-side strategy—where it secures manufacturing capacity long-term—into demand aggregation, aiming to create a more reliable and scalable ecosystem.

Signals Industry Shift

The move reflects a broader attempt to introduce discipline into construction procurement, a segment that has largely resisted long-term contracting. By aggregating demand and digitising fulfilment, ARISINFRA is building what it sees as a trust-based infrastructure layer for contractors and suppliers, with more such arrangements reportedly in the pipeline.

The partnership underscores a shift toward formalised procurement models in construction, with ARISINFRA betting that scale and technology can bring predictability to a traditionally fragmented market.

Disclaimer: This announcement may include forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Actual outcomes could differ due to market dynamics, execution risks, and other factors. The company assumes no obligation to update them.