Arvind SmartSpaces Signs ₹2,400 Crore Mumbai High-Rise Project, Expands MMR Presence In FY27

Arvind SmartSpaces Limited has signed its largest residential project in Mumbai with a top-line potential of approximately Rs 2,400 crore, located in Goregaon West. |

Mumbai: Arvind SmartSpaces has kicked off the new financial year with a major expansion move, securing its largest residential project in Mumbai while restructuring stakes to support growth.

Arvind SmartSpaces Limited has signed a high-rise residential project in Goregaon West, Mumbai, with an estimated top-line potential of approximately Rs 2,400 crore. The project will offer around 0.67 million square feet of saleable carpet area and will be developed in partnership with Sigma Oxford Realtors. This marks the company’s third project in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and its second high-rise development in the city.

The project is located in Siddharth Nagar, Goregaon West, a key micro-market in Mumbai’s western suburbs. The location benefits from strong connectivity via the Western Express Highway, Link Road, and SV Road, along with proximity to major commercial hubs. The area continues to see sustained demand, steady absorption, and price appreciation, making it a high-conviction development zone for residential projects.

Alongside the project announcement, the company carried out strategic stake transactions. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Arvind Skyline Private Limited, acquired 49 percent equity in Oxford Navrang Realtors Private Limited for Rs 49,000 through a share purchase agreement dated April 6, 2026. Separately, the company sold a 13 percent stake in Arvind Skyline Private Limited for Rs 13,000, retaining an 87 percent holding post-transaction.

Management indicated that the expansion aligns with its asset-light strategy, focusing on partnerships and entering high-demand micro-markets. The company is steadily building capabilities in high-rise developments, which form a key part of its growth roadmap. The Mumbai expansion reinforces its ambition to scale operations in major urban centres while maintaining disciplined execution.

Arvind SmartSpaces, backed by the Lalbhai Group legacy, continues to expand its footprint across cities including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Pune, and MMR, with a growing pipeline of real estate developments.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official regulatory filing and media release and does not include independent verification or additional sources.