Arisinfra Solutions Teams Up With Wadhwa Group For ₹650 Crore Panvel Township Push

Arisinfra Solutions and The Wadhwa Group have entered into a strategic partnership to accelerate sales and execution at Wadhwa Wise City, an integrated township project in Panvel. |

Panvel: Real estate developers are increasingly leaning on technology-led operating models to improve project execution, and the latest partnership between Arisinfra Solutions and The Wadhwa Group reflects that shift. The companies are betting on a data-driven approach to unlock faster sales and tighter control at one of Panvel’s largest township developments.

Focus Turns To Inventory

The partnership centres on Wadhwa Wise City, the flagship integrated township project of The Wadhwa Group in Panvel, Maharashtra. ArisUnitern RE Solutions, a subsidiary of Arisinfra Solutions, will help monetise inventory valued at around Rs 650 crore. The companies also plan to bring an additional Rs 400–450 crore worth of inventory to market over time. The engagement has been structured as an eight-month assignment aimed at improving sales momentum and project performance.

Platform Drives Execution

Arisinfra will function as an embedded operating partner through its Developer-as-a-Service platform. The company said the platform will track multiple operational areas including construction progress, site readiness, customer relationship management performance, channel partner activity, sales velocity, and project cash flows. The broader idea is to create a single execution layer that helps developers respond faster to operational gaps while improving efficiency across the project lifecycle.

AI Model Guides Decisions

A key part of the collaboration involves Arisinfra’s AI and machine learning systems, which analyse real-time project data to detect early signs of slowdown or risk. The platform studies factors such as enquiry-to-visit conversion rates, buyer sentiment, inventory absorption patterns, and broker performance. Arisinfra CEO Srini Gopalan said the company sees strong long-term potential in Wadhwa Wise City because of its integrated township model that combines residential, retail, commercial, and civic infrastructure within one development.

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Partnership Built On Outcomes

The Wadhwa Group said it chose Unitern because of its integrated and outcome-driven operating structure rather than a limited execution role. Managing Director Navin Makhija noted that the partnership was designed to provide a wider strategic view of project execution and sales management. Both companies expect the alliance to create measurable impact on the township’s performance over the coming months.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company filing and press release issued by Arisinfra Solutions Limited dated May 6, 2026. It does not include reporting, verification, or inputs from any independent external sources.