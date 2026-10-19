Kasara-Khardi Third Railway Line Gets CRS Approval, Likely To Reduce Local Train Delays | File Pic

Mumbai: Commuters travelling on the Kalyan-Kasara section of Central Railway could see smoother train operations after the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) granted authorisation for passenger services on the newly built 13.53-km third line between Kasara and Khardi. The additional track is expected to give railway authorities greater flexibility in managing suburban locals, long-distance trains and freight services that currently share the existing railway lines.

Third line expected to ease congestion

The Kalyan-Kasara corridor caters to a large number of daily commuters from Titwala, Asangaon, Khardi and Kasara. With suburban trains operating alongside Mail and Express trains and goods trains, managing traffic on the existing tracks can be challenging. Delays to long-distance trains or operational requirements can also affect local services. The third line is expected to ease some of these constraints by providing an additional route for train movement. However, Central Railway has not yet announced any increase in local train services or a reduction in journey time following the clearance.

CRS clears operations up to 100 kmph

The CRS inspected the new stretch on October 17, followed by a speed trial using a special train on October 18. The line has been cleared for train operations at speeds of up to 100 kmph. However, the inspection also identified deficiencies in the foundations of certain signals in the Khardi station yard. As a safety measure, a speed restriction of 30 kmph has been prescribed for a distance of 100 metres on either side of the affected signals.

Part of a larger 67-km expansion plan

The Kasara-Khardi stretch is part of the proposed third-line project between Kalyan and Kasara, covering approximately 67 km. The first phase includes a roughly 35-km section between Asangaon and Kasara, aimed at improving capacity on this busy suburban and long-distance railway corridor.

Also Watch:

With the 13.53-km section receiving safety authorisation, the project has crossed an important operational milestone. The remaining work will be crucial to unlocking the full benefits of the third line.

Commuters await improved train punctuality

For commuters, the key question is how quickly the additional track translates into more reliable services. While the new line creates scope for better traffic management, its actual impact on delays and punctuality will depend on how Central Railway integrates it into the operating timetable and completes the remaining project work.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/