'My Boss Doesn't Believe Me' Mumbai Commuters Frustrated As Central Railway Locals Run Late Daily | X

Mumbai: Local trains – known as the city’s lifeline – have been running behind schedule for nearly 15 days, even during peak hours, claimed officegoers who commute daily on the Central Railway line. They lamented that the delays have been earning them late remarks at their workplaces.

“My boss finds it difficult to believe that the local train is delayed almost every day,” rued Sagar Thackeray, an Ulhasnagar resident who works in SEEPZ, Andheri East. Frustrated by the repeated delays, a group of daily commuters approached the Dadar station authorities on Friday. They claimed that the station master was not on duty and hence conveyed their grievances to the deputy station superintendent.

Commuters confront railway officials over delays

A commuter recorded a video of the interaction. In the clip, an agitated woman alleged that officials were unaware of the extent of the problem, as they appeared to suggest that trains were delayed by only four to six minutes. Another woman commuter can be heard saying that trains had been delayed daily, with one local reportedly running 30–40 minutes late the previous day.

Ambernath–CSMT fast local running late

Thackeray said he boards the 8.27 am Ambernath–CSMT fast local, which is scheduled to reach Dadar around 9.30 am. However, for nearly 15 days, the train has been departing Ambernath late and reaching Dadar around 10 am, 10.13 am or even 10.15 am, he claimed.

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Evening services also face delays

Rakesh Sherlekar from Badlapur, who works in marketing in Wadala, said delays had continued in the evening as well, with some trains running up to 30 minutes late.

“Sometimes, announcements are made just a minute before the train arrives,” he said, claiming that his regular 7.30 am Badlapur–CSMT fast local has repeatedly been running late. Even 15-coach fast locals from CSMT towards Ambernath and Karjat have been departing late in recent days, he added. “We get late marks at the office and also reach home late. Then what is the purpose of conducting Sunday mega blocks for maintenance?” he asked.

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Kalyan commuters report similar problems

Nitin Gaikwad, a Kalyan resident who works at a charitable organisation in Bandra, said he boards the 8.45 am Kalyan–CSMT fast local, scheduled to reach Dadar at 9.44 am. However, over the past few days, the train has been reaching Dadar around 10.20 am, he alleged.

Siddhesh Desai, Railway Pravasi Sanghatana vice-president, said his association had submitted several complaints and even written to the CM.

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