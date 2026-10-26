Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 10-Year-Old Brother Smashes Sensational Century In Local Match

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's younger brother could follow the Rajasthan Royals star's footsteps as he continues to make giant strides. Aashirwad Sooryavanshi at just 10 years old has now grabbed attention with another remarkable batting performance in a local match.

His elder brother Ujjwal Sooryavanshi shared a scorecard from a local game where the 10-year-old struck a sensational century.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's brother smacks ton

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Aashirwad scored an unbeaten 107 runs in just 87 balls. During this innings, he hit 14 fours and 4 sixes. It was on the back the 10-year-old prowesss that his side clinched a hard-fought 2-wicket win. Notably, the other nine batsmen in Aashirwad's team could not even cross the 20-run mark.

This is not the first time the youngster has impressed with the bat. Aashirwad had earlier gone viral in June for his back to back centuries. The youngster is making a name for himself in the local cricket circles and could very well feature in age group cricket in the coming years.

Aashirwad belongs to a cricket-loving family. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has already earned recognition for his performances, has two brothers — elder brother Ujjwal Sooryavanshi and younger brother Aashirwad Sooryavanshi.

Vaibhav became the youngest ever to play for India in men's internationals and is currently in New Zealand, with the T20 squad for the 5-match series.