Virat Kohli Spotted Wearing Face Mask At Mumbai's Gateway Of India Amid Poor AQI Concerns | VIDEO

Virat Kohli Spotted Wearing Face Mask At Mumbai's Gateway Of India |

Former India captain Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, were spotted near Mumbai’s iconic Gateway of India. The star couple were seen making their way from their jetty to their vehicle. Kohli caught attention as he was seen wearing a face mask amid concerns over poor air quality in the city.

Kohli spotted wearing face mask

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Virat Kohli was spotted wearing a casual attire, sporting a black t-shirt with white pants. As they made their way through security to their vehicle, a huge crowd gathered trying to a glimpse of the star couple. Kohli was spotted wearing a mask, while wife Anushka did not.

The mask reignites Mumbai's poor AQI debate. Mumbai’s air quality remained in the ‘Poor’ category on Monday morning, with the city recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 156, according to official data.

However, it is important to note that Kohli often wears a face mask when in public. The former India captain sports a mask even during visits to Vrindavan.

Kohli, Anushka attend Krishna Das concert

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted attending American singer Krishna Das' live kirtan in Mumbai on Sunday evening, October 25, as part of his India tour. Known for his devotional music, Krishna Das blends traditional Indian chants with Western musical influences.

Videos showed Anushka swaying and dancing to the devotional chants, visibly enjoying the soulful music, while Kohli was seen meditating and soaking in the spiritual atmosphere.

Read Also Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Begin Training In Mumbai Ahead Of New Zealand ODI Series

Kohli begins training for NZ ODIs

Kohli is settled in London but often spends time in Alibaug. Over the weekend, he was spotted training at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, where he spent time working on his batting ahead of India's next assignment. Videos circulating on social media showed the right-handed batter practising his shots in the nets as he continued his preparations for the New Zealand series.