Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Hot, Humid Conditions, Mercury To Hit 36°C; AQI Remains Poor At 156

Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Hot, Humid Conditions | File image.

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to hot and humid conditions on Monday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting largely clear skies and a maximum temperature of around 36°C. The minimum temperature was recorded at 28°C in the morning, as the city continued to experience warm weather after a prolonged spell of heatwave conditions.

City Was Under Yellow Alert On Weekend

The IMD had issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad, warning of hot and humid conditions in isolated areas over the weekend. A yellow alert advises authorities and residents to remain updated on the evolving weather situation.

The persistent warmth comes after Maharashtra recorded a below-normal monsoon this year. The state received 804.4 mm of rainfall between June and September, against the seasonal average of 994.5 mm, resulting in a 19 per cent rainfall deficit.

Mumbai's AQI Remains In Poor Range

Mumbai AQI | AQI.in

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s air quality remained in the ‘Poor’ category on Monday morning, with the city recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 156, according to official data. The reading indicates a deterioration in air quality compared with the cleaner conditions the city had generally experienced in recent months.

Under the standard AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as ‘Good’, while values between 51 and 100 fall under the ‘Moderate’ category. AQI levels between 101 and 200 are classified as ‘Poor’, readings between 201 and 300 as ‘Unhealthy’ and levels above 300 as ‘Severe’.

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