Anushka Sharma Sways To Devotional Chants At Krishna Das' Kirtan in Mumbai, Virat Kohli Meditates; VIDEOS Go Viral

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Attend Krishna Das' Kirtan In Mumbai | Photo Via Instagram

Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted attending American singer Krishna Das' live kirtan in Mumbai on Sunday evening, October 25, as part of his India tour. Known for his devotional music, Krishna Das blends traditional Indian chants with Western musical influences. Videos of the couple enjoying the concert have surfaced on social media, showing them seated side by side.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Attend Krishna Das' Kirtan In Mumbai

In one clip, the duo briefly glance towards the camera before turning away and continuing to enjoy the spiritual evening. For the occasion, Anushka opted for a simple yet elegant look in a mulberry Anarkali suit paired with a matching embroidered dupatta. Virat, meanwhile, kept it casual in a black round-neck T-shirt.

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Another viral video showed Anushka swaying and dancing to the devotional chants, visibly enjoying the soulful music, while Kohli was seen meditating and soaking in the spiritual atmosphere.

This was not the first time Anushka and Virat attended a Krishna Das gathering together. The couple had also attended a service at Union Chapel in London in July 2026 and have been spotted at similar spiritual gatherings in the past.

Anushka has largely stayed away from the public spotlight in recent months, spending much of her time in London with her husband, cricketer Virat, and their two children- daughter Vamika and son Akaay.

Anushka Sharma Work Front

Anushka's upcoming film Chakda 'Xpress, based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, was touted as Sharma's big acting comeback. Directed by Prosit Roy, the film was announced four years ago, following her last appearance in Zero (2018) alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

When the film was announced on Netflix, it generated massive buzz, but since then, there has been radio silence, leaving fans confused about whether it will ever release.

Chakda Xpress is backed by her brother Karnesh Ssharma’s production house, Clean Slate Filmz. The film was wrapped in 2022 but never saw a release.