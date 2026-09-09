Will Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Make A Cameo In Hanuman Ansh 2? Producer Namrata Singh Reveals |

Hanuman Ansh producer Namrata Singh has addressed the possibility of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma making cameo appearances in the upcoming parts of the film. In a recent interview, she revealed that the project was always planned as a trilogy and opened up about the focus of each instalment. Namrata also shared that Part 3 will explore how Neem Karoli Baba’s spiritual energy reached a global audience.

When asked in an interview with Bollywood Hungama whether celebrities like Virat and Anushka could make a cameo in the second part of the film, Namrata said, “I have reached out to some of them and they were aware of the film earlier (sic).” Virat and Anushka are known to share a spiritual connection with Neeb Karori Baba and have visited his Kainchi Dham on several occasions.

She further explained that she wants to first focus on the Indian devotees before taking the story global. Namrata said, “There are thousands of devotees whose life he touched in India and they come first, without doubt. The Kainchi story is about the Indian devotees. The third film will focus on how he put India on the global map by spiritual energy that he transferred to the foreigners, be it Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, Julia Roberts, etc.”

Namrata further explained that the movie was always intended to be a trilogy. The first part explored Maharaj Ji’s early years up until Kainchi Dham, while the second part will focus on Kainchi Dham. The third instalment will delve into the international stories and his influence on devotees abroad. The producer added that the makers already “know the concept” and have a clear idea of how the second and third parts of the film will look.

Hanuman Ansh has emerged as one of 2026's biggest surprise hits, turning its modest Rs. 2 crore budget into a box-office phenomenon. Released on August 7, the Vishal Chaturvedi directorial has collected Rs. 143.13 crore net in India and Rs. 169.20 crore gross after 33 days, according to Sacnilk.