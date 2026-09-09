Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection: Film Earns ₹143.13 Crore In 33 Days, Week 5 Shows Strong Growth

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 33 | Photo via YouTube

Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand's Hanuman Ansh has had an unusual journey at the box office . The devotional biographical drama started on a slow note but witnessed a rise in collections in the later weeks. After completing 33 days in theatres, the film has now earned Rs 143.13 crore in India net collections.

According to Sacnilk, the film continued its strong fifth-week run on Day 33. It collected Rs 11 crore on its fifth Tuesday (September 8), registering a 10 per cent growth compared to the Rs 10 crore earned on Monday. The latest collection came from 7,778 shows, with the film recording an overall occupancy of 48.04 per cent.

Week 1: Slow Start At The Box Office

Hanuman Ansh had a modest beginning when it arrived in cinemas. The film opened with just Rs 10 lakh on its first Friday, followed by Rs 20 lakh on Saturday and Rs 30 lakh on Sunday.

Its collections dropped to Rs 10 lakh on the first Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday each contributed Rs 13 lakh, while Thursday brought in Rs 12 lakh. The film ended its opening week with a total of Rs 1.08 crore.

Week 2: Limited Growth

The film's second week remained relatively quiet at the box office. Hanuman Ansh added Rs 40 lakh during the week, taking its cumulative India net collection to Rs 1.48 crore.

Week 3: A Major Turnaround

The film's fortunes began to change in its third week. After the slow opening and second week, Hanuman Ansh recorded a considerable jump and earned Rs 10.40 crore during its third week.

The sharp increase marked the beginning of the film's unusual box-office trajectory, with collections gaining momentum much later in its theatrical run.

Week 4: Film Records Massive Rs 61 Crore

The biggest turnaround came in Week 4. Hanuman Ansh recorded an impressive Rs 61 crore during its fourth week alone.

The film reportedly earned Rs 6.25 crore on Day 22, followed by Rs 9.25 crore on Day 23 and Rs 12.75 crore on Day 24. It then collected Rs 5.50 crore on Day 25, while Days 26, 27 and 28 brought in Rs 8.50 crore, Rs 7.75 crore and Rs 11 crore, respectively.

Week 5: Strong Momentum Continues

Hanuman Ansh has carried the momentum into its fifth week as well. The film opened the week with Rs 10 crore on Day 29. It then witnessed a jump on Saturday, collecting Rs 16.50 crore. The film's fifth Sunday turned out to be its biggest day in the reported run, with collections reaching Rs 22.75 crore on Day 31. It followed this with Rs 10 crore on Monday and another Rs 11 crore on Tuesday.

With five days of its fifth week completed, the film has already added Rs 70.25 crore during the week.

About Hanuman Ansh

Written, directed and produced by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand in the lead roles.

The film tells the story of Lakshmi Narayan, who grows up in pre-Independence India. After losing his mother, the young boy leaves his home in search of God. His spiritual journey takes him across different parts of North India and eventually leads to his transformation into Neem Karoli Baba.