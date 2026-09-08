Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy Shut Down After Protest Over Screening Of Mirzapur Instead Of Hanuman Ansh? Here's The Truth

Gaiety Galaxy | Photos via Instagram

Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatre has been at the centre of attention after a group of political party workers reportedly created a ruckus over the venue not screening Hanuman Ansh. However, the theatre’s subsequent shutdown was reportedly linked to a licence issue rather than the protest itself. The Bandra theatre, part of the popular G7 Multiplexes, was ordered to stop operations by Mumbai Police on Monday (September 7) after officials found that its entertainment licence had not been renewed.

The development came after police were called to the venue following an alleged confrontation involving political workers.

What happened at Gaiety Galaxy?

According to a Mid-Day report, a few political party workers reached Gaiety Galaxy and objected to the theatre not screening Hanuman Ansh, a devotional film that has been drawing attention due to its box office success. The situation reportedly escalated into an argument, following which the workers allegedly tore posters of Mirzapur: The Movie, which was being screened at the theatre.

Police were subsequently called to the venue and a case was registered against those allegedly involved in the incident. During their visit, officers also checked the theatre’s documents and reportedly discovered that its entertainment licence had not been renewed since 2021-22.

The police then directed the management to stop operations, citing the licence-related non-compliance.

A senior police official told Mid-Day, “Given that the theatre did not have a valid licence, we ordered the management to shut it down immediately.”

Another official explained the licensing requirement, saying, “All theatres need an entertainment licence to function. It is issued by the Mumbai Police Headquarters near Crawford Market in Fort. Gaiety-Galaxy’s licence had not been renewed since 2021-22, which is why a notice was served.”

Several notices were subsequently seen outside the theatre announcing that shows had been discontinued.

G7 Multiplexes management gives a different reason

G7 Multiplexes executive director Manoj Desai said the theatre’s temporary closure was due to technical maintenance.

Speaking to the publication, Desai said, “Some of the cables in the theatre got burnt, so we need to replace them before we can resume our shows. We are arranging for new cables, and until the work is completed, the screens will remain shut. The timing is certainly unfortunate, especially with the kind of films currently playing, but maintenance of the screens is paramount. We have to ensure that everything is functioning properly and safely before we reopen. It is purely a technical shutdown and nothing more than that.”