Mumbai's Famous Theatre Gaiety-Galaxy Temporarily Shut? Here's What Owner Has To Say

Gaiety-Galaxy Shut? | Google

Gaiety-Galaxy or G7 is one of the most popular single-screen complexes in Mumbai. If someone wants to know whether the film has impressed the masses or not, they should visit this theatre to get the reaction of the audience. Now, this popular theatre has been temporarily shut. A journalist named Narendra Gupta on Monday shared a picture on Instagram which has a notice written by Bandra police stuck outside the theatre. The notice reads, "The cinema has been closed for the next few shows due to non-renewal of its license."

However, the executive director of the theatre, Manoj Desai, told Hindustan Times that due to technical issues the cinema has been shut. He said, “The actual reason is some of the cables in the theatre got burned. We have to arrange for new cables from Lohar Chawl, South Mumbai. Till that is arranged our shows cannot resume. It’s just a technical issue, nothing more than that.”

Gaiety-Galaxy History

The theatre was started in 1972, and the first film that was screened there was Ramesh Sippy's Seeta Aur Geeta, which starred Hema Malini in the lead roles. When it was started, there were only three screens in the cinema complex, Gaiety, Galaxy, and Gemini. But, later, four more screens were added and named Glamour, Gem, Gossip, and Grace, and that's how it was named G7.

Bollywood Celebrities Visit Gaiety-Galaxy

Many celebrities, to celebrate the success of their film, visit Gaiety-Galaxy and meet fans. Even promotional events take place at the theatre, and fans go crazy when actors visit there.

Fans of actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and others visit Gaiety-Galaxy to watch First Day First Show, and they also celebrate the release by putting garlands on the poster and bursting crackers.

We are sure people who watch movies at G7 would be hoping that the theatre reopens soon.