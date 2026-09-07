Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 31: Neem Karoli Baba Biopic Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down, Earns ₹22.75 Crore

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 31 | Photo Via YouTube

Hanuman Ansh, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and headlined by Shobhinaw Satya, continues its remarkable run at the box office. Released on August 7, the devotional film has maintained strong momentum even after completing a month in theatres, delivering an impressive Day 31 collection.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 31

According to Sacnilk, on Day 31, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 22.75 crore net in India across 7,077 shows. The film recorded a significant 37.9% growth compared with its Day 30 collection of Rs 16.50 crore. With this latest addition, the film’s India net collection has reached Rs 122.13 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 144.40 crore.

Hanuman Ansh Budget

According to reports, Hanuman Ansh_was made on a modest budget of approximately Rs 2 crore.

Against that reported budget, the Day 31 numbers are exceptionally strong. With Rs 122.13 crore in India net collections, the film has earned more than 60 times its reported production budget in net theatrical collections.

Hanuman Ansh Vs Toxic

Interestingly, the film’s Day 31 collection also compares with Toxic: A Fairytale For Grownups. Despite featuring a major star cast including Yash, Nayanthara and Kiara Advani, Toxic earned Rs 2.42 crore on Day 12. In contrast, Hanuman Ansh has collected Rs 22.75 crore on its 31st day, nearly a month after its theatrical release.

About Hanuman Ansh

The film's sustained performance is particularly noteworthy given its subject and cast. Hanuman Ansh revolves around Neem Karoli Baba and his spiritual teachings and does not feature a conventional major star in the lead.

The cast includes Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas Patel alongside Shobhinaw Satya.

Adding another major milestone, Hombale Films has acquired the international distribution rights to the film and is set to release it worldwide on September 11, potentially giving the devotional hit another boost.