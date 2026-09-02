'Skip Your Therapy And Go Watch It': Kangana Ranaut Reviews Neem Karoli Baba's Biopic Hanuman Ansh

Kangana Ranaut Reviews Hanuman Ansh | Instagram / YouTube

Neem Karoli Baba's biopic Hanuman Ansh has become the talk of the town. The movie, which was released on August 7, 2026, took an opening of Rs. 10 lakh, and now, after 26 days, it has minted Rs. 54.13 crore net in India. Reportedly, the film was made on a budget of Rs. 2 crore, so it is already a blockbuster at the box office. On Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram Stories to share her review of the film, and she praised it a lot.

Kangana wrote, "#hanumanansh is not a movie it's a satsang, beautifully woven short stories of people who had first hand experience of #neemkaroribaba. Skip your therapy and go watch it (sic)." Check out the post below...

Clearly, Kangana is very impressed with the devotional movie.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

Hanuman Ansh took an opening of Rs. 10 lakh net at the box office in India. The film collected Rs. 1.48 crore in two weeks. But during its third week, Hanuman Ansh showed a huge jump in numbers, and it has been performing fantastically during its fourth week as well.

Read Also Premanand Maharaj Warned Hanuman Ansh Makers Against Distorting Facts About Neem Karoli Baba's Life

On its fourth Monday and Tuesday, the movie earned more than Toxic Hindi as well. For now, we can expect the lifetime collection of Hanuman Ansh to be around Rs. 70-80 crore net. However, if the film continues to perform well, it might reach the Rs. 100 crore mark as well.

Hanuman Ansh proves that the box office is unpredictable. Sometimes movies that have a great pre-release buzz fail to perform well, and sometimes movies that start on a low note become a super hit at the box office.

Hanuman Ansh Cast

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh stars Shobhinaw Satyaa as Neem Karoli Baba. The film also features Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey, Bhagvandas Patel, Rajiv Mishra, Mukteshwar Ojha, Alex Danilov, and Natali Pichaslava.