Premanand Maharaj Warned Hanuman Ansh Makers Against Distorting Facts About Neem Karoli Baba's Life

Vrindavan-based spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj had spoken about a film being made on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, Hanuman Ansh, calling it a potential form of service while cautioning the filmmakers against distorting the revered saint’s life for entertainment or popularity. During a satsang, the Maharaj had stressed that the portrayal should remain respectful and inspire devotion, detachment and spiritual knowledge among viewers.

During the satsang the director of Hanuman Ansh , Vishal Chaturvedi, reportedly asked him about making a film on the life of Neem Karoli Baba. The filmmaker wanted to know whether bringing the life of such a revered saint to the screen, while remaining committed to the spiritual path, could itself be considered a form of service.

Premanand Maharaj gave an encouraging response, saying, “Yes, this can also become a form of service.”

However, his answer came with a larger message about the responsibility involved in portraying saints and great spiritual personalities on screen.

Premanand Maharaj on responsibility while portraying saints

Maharaj explained that the life of a spiritually accomplished figure such as Neem Karoli Baba cannot be treated like an ordinary fictional story. According to him, those attempting to portray such personalities need to exercise caution.

According to a report in News 18 Hindi, he pointed out that people cannot compare their own spiritual state with that of highly detached and God-realised saints. For that reason, filmmakers need to be particularly careful when recreating their lives through performances and cinematic storytelling.

The concern, he suggested, is that creative decisions made to increase entertainment value or attract a larger audience could end up creating a false impression of the saint.

'Film should inspire devotion, detachment and knowledge'

For Maharaj, the success of a film about a saint should not be measured by its popularity or entertainment value. Its deeper impact on the audience is equally important.

He said such a portrayal should leave viewers with feelings of detachment, devotion and spiritual knowledge. The life of the saint should encourage people to reflect on their own lives and draw inspiration from the person's faith, sacrifice and spiritual journey.

He also stressed that filmmakers should avoid depicting a saint in ways that conflict with the person's actual character, conduct or spiritual stature.

Premanand Maharaj also cautioned against introducing material solely to make a film more commercially appealing or socially popular. For a filmmaker, box-office success, audience numbers and dramatic impact may naturally matter. But when a film deals with the life of a saint, Maharaj's message was that preserving the person's dignity should take priority.

According to him, presenting something that contradicts the actual conduct of a great spiritual figure cannot be dismissed as creative freedom. He suggested that such a portrayal could even be considered an offense.

What Premanand Maharaj’s message means for the film

The message from Premanand Maharaj was clear: cinema can become a means of service when it introduces people to the lives and teachings of great saints, but the intention behind the storytelling matters.

Hanuman Ansh box office

Vishal Chaturvedi’s film surprised everyone with its unexpected box-office run. The film was released on August 7 with little buzz and earned just Rs 1.48 crore in its first two weeks. However, it witnessed a remarkable turnaround in its third week and has continued to perform strongly at the box office. Its total collection now stands at Rs 54.13 crore net.