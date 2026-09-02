Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 26: Neem Karoli Baba's Biopic Shows Good Jump On Its Fourth Tuesday, Earns ₹8.50 Crore

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection | YouTube

Vishal Chaturvedi's Hanuman Ansh, a biopic on Neem Karoli Baba, has surprised everyone with its box-office collection. The movie was released on August 7 without any buzz, and in two weeks, it collected just Rs. 1.48 crore. However, the film miraculously showed a jump during its third week, and it has been performing exceptionally at the box office. The movie has been collecting a fantastic amount during its fourth week, and on its fourth Tuesday, it showed a good jump in numbers.

According to Sacnilk, on day 26, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs. 8.50 crore net in India, taking the total collection to Rs. 54.13 crore net. The domestic gross collection stands at Rs. 63.82 crore, which is an excellent amount.

Hanuman Ansh Vs Toxic Hindi

After Monday, on Tuesday also, Hanuman Ansh collected better than Toxic Hindi at the box office. While the former minted Rs. 8.50 crore net, the latter earned Rs. 5.60 crore. In fact, the Yash starrer collected Rs. 8.20 crore net across languages on Tuesday, which is also less than Hanuman Ansh's collection, which has only been released in Hindi.

Hanuman Ansh Budget

According to reports, Hanuman Ansh was made on a budget of Rs. 2 crore. So, with a net collection of Rs. 54.13 crore till now, the film is already a blockbuster at the box office. For now, we can expect the Shobhinaw Satyaa starrer to earn around Rs. 70-80 crore net in India.

Mirzapur: The Movie Arrives Friday

Hanuman Ansh has survived the wave of Toxic at the box office. Now, in its fifth week, it will be competing with Mirzapur: The Movie. The pre-release buzz of the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer is fantastic, and it is expected to open very well at the box office. So, let's wait and watch how much Hanuman Ansh will collect during its fifth week.