Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection: Neeb Karori Baba's Biopic Performs Better Than Toxic Hindi On Its Day 25, Earns ₹5.50 Crore

Hanuman Ansh Vs Toxic |

One film that has surprised everyone with its collection is Hanuman Ansh. The film, which is a biopic on Neeb Karori Baba, took an opening of Rs. 10 lakh and was collecting a low amount at the box office. However, during its third week, it showed a miraculous jump, and now, in its fourth week, Hanuman Ansh is collecting a very good amount. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs. 5.50 crore net in India on its fourth Monday, taking the 25-day total to Rs. 45.63 crore net.

The Shobhinaw Satyaa starrer, on its day 25, performed better than Toxic Hindi. The Hindi-dubbed version of the Yash starrer earned Rs. 4.40 crore net in India on its first Monday. So, the gap between the collection of both films is Rs. 1.10 crore net.

The jump that Hanuman Ansh has shown at the box office is clearly unbelievable. It is the second devotional film this year that, after a low start, gained momentum at the box office later. Earlier this year, Krishnavataram Part 1 had also taken an opening of just Rs. 42 lakh, and it went on to earn Rs. 39.33 crore net in India.

Hanuman Ansh Budget

Hanuman Ansh is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 2 crore. So, with a collection of Rs. 45.63 crore net in 25 days, the movie is already a blockbuster at the box office.

For now, we can expect that Hanuman Ansh will earn around Rs. 60-80 crore at the box office in India.

Toxic Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Toxic collected Rs. 7.45 crore net (all languages) in India, taking the six-day total to Rs. 221.55 crore net. The numbers are not bad, but the villain here is the reported budget. Geetu Mohandas' directorial is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 500 crore. So, it still has a long way to go to surpass the budget.