Mirzapur The Movie Advance Booking: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Takes Good Start, Sells More Than 31K Tickets For Its Opening Day

Mirzapur The Movie Advance Booking | YouTube

Mirzapur: The Movie has surely created a good pre-release buzz. The film's trailer has grabbed everyone's attention, and the makers are going all out with the promotions. On Monday, August 31, 2026, a music launch event was organised in Mumbai, and the videos from the event have gone viral on social media. The advance booking for Mirzapur started on Monday, and the film has taken a good start, hinting that the first-day collection might surely be very impressive.

According to Sacnilk, the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer has sold more than 31K tickets for its opening within 24 hours. The film has earned Rs. 1.01 crore gross without block seats, and with block seats, the collection is Rs. 2.09 crore gross.

Mirzapur: The Movie is still around three days away from its release. So, we can expect it to collect a much better amount in the coming days during pre-sales. For now, we can expect the movie to take a double-digit opening.

Mirzapur The Series

Till now, we have watched three seasons of Mirzapur, and while the first and second seasons received a good response, the third season got an average response from the audience. However, the fans of the series are looking forward to Mirzapur: The Movie.

Mirzapur: The Movie Cast

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda were seen in the series, and they will be reprising their respective roles in Mirzapur: The Movie as well. Meanwhile, Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar, Mohit Malik, and Sonal Chauhan have joined the cast.

Mirzapur: The Movie Release Date

Mirzapur: The Movie is slated to release on September 4, 2026. The movie will clash at the box office with Arshad Warsi-starrer Jeevan Bheema Yojana and Mahaprabhu Jagannath. For now, of course, Mirzapur is the one that has created a very good pre-release buzz.