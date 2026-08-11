Inside The Trailer Launch Of Mirzapur The Movie: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Ravi Kishan & A Bit Of Bhaukal

Mirzapur trailer launch at pvr juhu | Pic by Ashwini Sawant

Just outside the entrance to the multiplex hall in Juhu where the Mirzapur trailer launch was to take place, there were guns, ammo cartons and carpets lying around, and servers offering us 'Bullet' icecream, slowly ushering us into the unhinged, colourful world of Mirzapur, where The Free Press Journal was present.

With ardent fans in the audience, whenever the cast came on stage, there were loud shouts and chants for each character. And the one word repeated literally every 15 minutes was the word which has come to be associated with the series: bhaukal. The loudest cheers without a doubt were reserved for Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu and Ali Fazal.

Mirzapur | Ashwini Sawant

While predominantly the interactions with the host revolves around their characters, Shweta Tripathi Sharma made a pointed statement, about how violence should only be practiced on screen, and not in real life, a topic which had been hotly debated at a certain point of time when there used to be debates about whether the series was very violent.

The trailer, without delving into too many specifics, has been superbly edited, with several solid moments. Just to mention one, because he is the 'trend' of the season, was when Ravi Kishan, disappointed due to the low blood loss after stabbing someone in the trailer says, "Tera haemoglobin low hai kya?".

Meeting Puneet, the writer and co-creator after the launch, I told him how pleasantly surprised I was that the man behind the world of Mirzapur was so soft spoken, to which he replied, "I have quite a foul mouth, but in public i keep it a bit down!"

Mirzapur: The Movie, directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Sushant Singh, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Anjum Sharma, Sonal Chauhan, Pramod Pathak, Anangsha Biswas and others shall release in theatres on September 4.