Mirzapur The Movie Cast Fees: Did Pankaj Tripathi Charge A Whopping ₹15 Crore & Earn The Highest Fee, Beating Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Sharma?

Mirzapur The Movie Cast Fees |

Mirzapur: The Movie trailer has been released and everyone is talking about the return of the OG cast members that once ruled the OTT platform. With many such big actors, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Ravi Kishan, and others, returning on the big screen, the viewers are left wondering how much they charged for a full-blown movie. Let us take a look at the cast fees for Mirzapur: The Movie.

Mirzapur: The Movie Cast Fees

Pankaj Tripathi

As per Filmii Talks, Pankaj Tripathi, who reprises his role as Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur: The Movie, allegedly charged a whopping Rs. 15 crore for the much-awaited film. With this reported fee, he is said to be the highest-paid actor in the movie.

Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal, who returns as the fan-favourite Guddu Pandit aka Guddu Bhaiya, reportedly took home Rs. 4 crore for Mirzapur: The Movie.

Divyenndu Sharma

Divyenndu Sharma, who reprises his popular role as Munna Tripathi, reportedly charged Rs. 3 crore for the film.

Ravi Kishan

Jitendra Kumar, who takes over the role of Bablu Pandit aka Yadav Ji in the film, reportedly charged Rs. 1.5 crore. He replaces Vikrant Massey, who played the character in the original series.

Shweta Tripathi

Shweta Tripathi, who reprises her role as Gajgamini 'Golu' Gupta, reportedly earned Rs. 95 lakh for Mirzapur: The Movie.

Mirzapur: The Movie Budget

As per Flickonclick, Mirzapur: The Movie has a reported budget of around Rs. 250 crore. The report notes that the figure is an estimate and has not been officially confirmed by the makers. The reported budget reflects the larger scale of the theatrical adaptation as the popular Mirzapur franchise makes its big-screen debut.

The official trailer for Mirzapur: The Movie was released on August 11, 2026, ahead of its theatrical release on September 4, 2026. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the film brings back franchise favourites Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu Sharma as Munna Tripathi, along with Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi and others. The movie is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment.