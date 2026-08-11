Mirzapur The Movie Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal Starrer Promises 'Bhaukaal' On Big Screen - Watch

Mirzapur The Movie Trailer | YouTube

The much-awaited trailer of Mirzapur The Movie was released on Tuesday at an event in Mumbai. The event was attended by the cast and crew, and the trailer has turned out to be quite impressive. We have already watched three seasons of Mirzapur, and now, it is time to witness the story on the big screen.

The trailer of Mirzapur The Movie hints that the film is taking us back to the starting point of the series, where Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) is already ruling the city, but now he has to face many hurdles to be at the Gaddhi (throne). The trailer looks grand, and clearly, for the big screens, the makers have upgraded the production value.

However, the trailer promises that the film will have all the elements that we got to see in the series; there's violence, abusive words, bloodbath, and of course, s*x.

Performances Steal The Show

When it comes to performance, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, and Ravi Kishan steal the show in the trailer. We are quite keen to know about Kishan's character in the film, as he is the addition to the cast. We didn't get to see him in the series.

Meanwhile, Jitendra Kumar has replaced Vikrant Massey in the film as Bablu. Vikrant was amazing as Bablu in the series, so it will be interesting to see what response Jitendra's performance will get.

Overall, the trailer of Mirzapur The Movie is interesting and promises a lot of 'bhaukaal' on the big screens. Now, let's wait and watch how the film turns out to be.

Mirzapur The Movie Release Date

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur The Movie will release on September 4, 2026. While earlier a few TV shows were made as movies, this is the first time when an Indian web show has been made as a film. So, it will be interesting to see what response Mirzapur The Movie will get at the box office.